Ontario reporting 2,362 new cases of COVID

The province’s new COVID case count and positivity rate continues to improve. Ontario is reporting 2,362 cases of COVID19 and 26 deaths Over 44,000 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel, 224 in York Region and 148 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 141,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to 6,771,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered. Yesterday saw a big jump in the number of persons fully vaccinated by almost 8,000 to 415,000.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 124 new COVID cases and one death. There were three new outbreaks—Adlers Tile and Carpet, ArcelorMittal Dofasco Batch Anneal department and Image Honda—each with three employees affected. There were no new cases at the Rebecca Towers apartment complex but there were two new cases reported at the Village Apartments at 151 Queen, now totalling 34 cases. There were six additional cases in the outbreak at the Sampaguita Lodging & Rest Home for a total of nine cases.

Halton reported 93 new cases and two deaths. Milton and Oakville each had 32 cases. There were 25 in Burlington and four in Halton Hills.