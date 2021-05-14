It’s getting easier to get a vaccination

There’s good news for those waiting for vaccinations—the number of age groups and other conditions for eligibility is growing and more people can use the government online booking system.

The Hamilton Primary Care Partners will be holding clinics to administer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.

There is a much broader eligibility for vaccination now covering a variety of age groups, and racial profiles as well as those who present with a widening group of health issues. The other piece of good news is more people can book appointments using the government online portal rather than sitting on the phone for hours.

Current eligibility can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/COVIDVaccines. Self-attestation will be required when booking an appointment.

Hamilton’s Primary Care COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre, 100 Main St. W. Begins May 17th

Booking a vaccination appointment.

All eligible populations can book an appointment online now. Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the provincial online booking system or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Clinic details:

• David Braley Health Sciences Centre, 100 Main St. W., Hamilton, L8P 1H6

• Parking – a free parking voucher will be provided during the appointment for the underground parking lot at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre or for the McMaster owned Bay Street parking lot behind the David Braley Health Sciences Centre.

• Please enter the vaccination clinic through the doors off Bay St.

• Proof of age and/or an Ontario Green health card is required when arriving for an appointment.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

The Hamilton healthcare partners to date, have administered approximately 228,299 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 44.3% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 receiving a vaccine to date.