Dogged police work leads to third arrest in mountain ambush homicide

It’s taken 10 months but Hamilton Police have arrested another person in a gang-related murder of a Peel Region teen that took place on Hamilton Mountain last summer and they say the case is still open. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, shortly after 01:00 a.m., a planned meeting between a group of youths from Hamilton and a second group from the Peel Region took place at a plaza parking lot on Limeridge Road West. An ongoing dispute between two of the parties, one from each side, was to be settled.

When the group from Peel arrived at the lot, they were outnumbered and were immediately ambushed by the larger Hamilton contingent.

Three of the out-of-towners received stab wounds and other injuries and required hospital treatment. Two of the Hamilton mob received injuries after being struck by a vehicle. They left and sought medical treatment on their own, prior to police and paramedics arriving.

Several hours later, it was realized that one of the persons from Peel was unaccounted for and police returned to the area. With the assistance of the canine unit, 19-year-old Ali Mohummad was located by the fence line at the northwest corner of 11 Kendale Court. He was deceased and an autopsy later revealed, died as the result of stab wounds.

The Major Crime Unit took carriage of the case. As a result of their investigation, two male young offenders, both aged 17, were arrested an charged with Second Degree murder, Aggravated Assault (x2) and Assault with a weapon within days of the murder.

In 2020, the Hamilton Police Service recorded its highest number of murders. Despite the heavy workload, the lead investigator on the Mohummad case, Det Daryl Reid, from the Major Crime Unit continued to view hours of surveillance video, track down persons who were present and witnessed the events surrounding Ali’s death, the majority who did not wish to become involved. This dedication led to the police identifying one of the knife-yielding attackers.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, a third, 17 year-old youth was arrested at his west mountain residence without incident. He was also charged with Second Degree murder, Aggravated Assault (x2) and Assault with a weapon. He will be appearing in court in Hamilton on Thursday morning.

The investigation has not been concluded and anyone, who has not spoken to police and who was present and witnessed the altercation last July is encouraged to call police.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com