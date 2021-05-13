More of Red Hill Parkway to be an 80 KMH zone as of Monday

After the series of accidents on the Red Hill Expressway that resulted in a judicial enquiry, the speed limit on the Red Hill between the QEW and Greenhill was lowered to 80 KMH. Now that 80KMH speed limit is being extended further south. Beginning Monday, May 17, 2021, the City of Hamilton will reduce the speed limit on both sides of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) between Dartnall Rd and Greenhill Ave to 80km/hr.

Currently, the speed limit on the RHVP north of Greenhill Ave is already set at 80km/hr, so this change means that the speed limit on the entire length of the RHVP will now be 80km/hr between the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

At this time, the speed limit on the northbound lanes of the RHVP shifts from 90km/hr to 80km/hr on a downhill section, which can make it difficult for motorists and drivers of large trucks to slow down effectively. Changing the speed limit to 80km/hr beginning at the top of the hill will facilitate compliance with the posted speed limit.

Hamilton Police Services will be enforcing the new speed limit for the entire length of the RHVP beginning Monday, May 17, 2021.

Motorists may notice some rolling closures on the RHVP over the weekend of May 15 and May 16 while crews install new signage on the RHVP.

Over the past several years, the City has been focused on traffic safety initiatives under the Vision Zero umbrella. This has included campaigns related to speeding, distracted driving, pedestrian crossovers, roundabout safety, railway safety, neighbourhood speed reductions, winter driving, community safety zones and more.

Generally, speeding in excess of the posted speed limit is responsible for a high percentage of injuries and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle collisions. Controlling vehicle speed can prevent collisions from occurring and can reduce the severity of injury when they do occur, especially when vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists are involved. Appropriate vehicle speeds allow motorists more time to stop, reduce stopping distances and lessen the likelihood of a collision.

The City and Hamilton Police Services are encouraging motorists to:

• Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go. Leave earlier so you do not rush to your destination.

• Pay close attention to the speedometer. Take a quick look down to see how fast you’re going and adjust your speed accordingly. Use the cruise control option to set a safe speed.

• Be especially careful at night, early evening, early morning, or if the sun is in your eyes.

• Stay alert.

• Practice safe, mindful driving habits to improve road safety and decrease road injuries and fatalities.