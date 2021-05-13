124 new COVID cases in Hamilton as apartment outbreaks ease

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 124 new COVID cases and one death. There were three new outbreaks—Adlers Tile and Carpet, ArcelorMittal Dofasco Batch Anneal department and Image Honda—each with three employees affected. There were no new cases at the Rebecca Towers apartment complex but there were two new cases reported at the Village Apartments at 151 Queen, now totalling 34 cases. There were six additional cases in the outbreak at the Sampaguita Lodging & Rest Home for a total of nine cases.

Halton reported 93 new cases and two deaths. Milton and Oakville each had 32 cases. There were 25 in Burlington and four in Halton Hills.

Ontario case counts and positivity rates lowering

Ontario’s COVID case count and its positivity rate seem to be moving down. The Province is reporting 2,759 cases of COVID19 and over 47,600 tests completed for a positivity rate of under six percent. Locally, there are 774 new cases in Toronto, 602 in Peel, 258 in York Region and 147 in Durham.

Hospitalizations continue to slacken with yesterday’s count sitting at 1632 cases, down from the more than 2,000 cases reported at the beginning of the month. ICU cases are also down by more than 100 from earlier in May.

There were 137,000 vaccinations completed yesterday for a total now of 6.6 Million and 407,000 are fully vaccinated.