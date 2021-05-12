Hamilton adds 125 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 125 new COVIOD cases today and three deaths. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton at Flamborough Technical Services involving two employees. The Rebecca Street Towers outbreak added two more cases for a total now of 109. The other apartment outbreak at 151 Queen Street also added two more cases for a total of 32. The Wellington Apartments outbreak added no new cases and sits at 22.

Halton Public Health reported 95 cases and no deaths. 36 cases were in Milton. 30 in Oakville. 20 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.

Ontario positivity rate drops

Ontario is reporting 2,320 cases of COVID19 and nearly 45,700 tests completed. With yesterday’s large increase in testing, the positivity rate dropped to less than 6 percent. There were 32 deaths reported in the province. Locally, there are 712 new cases in Toronto, 452 in Peel, 157 in York Region and 139 in Durham. Hospitalizations dropped by more than a hundred from the previous day to 1673 cases, as did ICU cases at 776-down 26 from the previous day. More than 140,000 vaccinations were completed as the province continues to ramp up targeted vaccinations in hot spots, There now have been nearly 6.5 Million shots administered, and the number fully vaccinated passed the 402,000 mark