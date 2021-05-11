Youth-driven survey ranks Hamilton Number 2 for Best Cities for Youth to Work Index

A survey, supported by the Royal Bank and conducted by the organization Youthful Cities ranks Hamilton as number two best city in Canada for Youth to work.

The Index ranks 27 Canadian cities’ performance across 76 urban work indicators spanning 11 distinct topics: City Economy, Climate Change, Cost of Living, Digital Access, Education & Training, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Equity & Inclusion, Good Youth Jobs, Income Generation, Public Health, and Public Transportation.

The primary source of data for the Index is a COVID-19 youth employment project, funded by the Government of Canada and led by Youthful Cities, Simon Fraser University’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, and the Canadian Council for Youth Prosperity. More than 1,200 young people from 27 Canadian cities were employed as urban researchers in the fall of 2020 to collect public data on the included cities – and concurrently conduct surveys and interviews with over 3,000 youth (aged 15-29) to inform the measurement of topics and indicators

As the number 2 city overall Hamilton ranks highly in most categories securing a top five finish in Cost of Living (3rd) Equity and Inclusion (4th) and Public Health (4th) and top ten finished in most other topics. Hamilton has a relatively lower cost of living when compared to the other 26 cities and has a lower average debt per person. And an affordable cost of basket of goods. The area of opportunity for Hamilton to improve is in its screes in Digital access(22nd) and Public transportation (23rd)

Hamilton has one of the highest post-secondary graduation rates at 78.8 percent

Hamilton has one of the highest scores in funding for the public accessibility scale and inclusive municipal policies scale.

On the minus side, Hamilton had the sixth lowest number of hours a week for public transit 114 hours.

How Hamilton Scored

Cities were ranked using publicly-available data and had the potential to score up to a possible 956 points.

1. Vancouver (623.66)

2. Hamilton (541.23)

3. Edmonton (538.96)

4. Victoria (538.38)

5. Montreal (532.22)

6. Calgary (530.47)

7. Ottawa/Gatineau (530.40)

8. Toronto (525.91)

9. Quebec City (503.92)

10. Mississauga (501.05)