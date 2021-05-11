Overall COVID numbers down, but Apartment outbreaks increase

Although Hamilton’s new COVID case count had dropped below 100 for the first time in over a month, the city is grappling with increased apartment and workplace outbreaks. Hamilton reported 94 new cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations sit at 135, the lowest number in over three weeks. There were two more apartment outbreaks at The village Apartments and the Wellington Place Apartments where a total of 51 cases have ben reported. Meanwhile the outbreak at r=the Rebecca Towers has added four more cases for a total of 107. There was also a new outbreak at a construction site at Mount Albion School involving six workers.

Halton also dropped below 100 to report 96 new COVID cases. There were no deaths. Oakville accounted for 39 cases, Milton 27, Burlington 20 and Halton Hills 10.

Ontario case count just over 2,000

Ontario is reporting 2073 COVID cases but testing was extremely low at 28,100 tests. However hospitalizations were reported at 1782 cases which was well below last week’s average of over 1900 cases. ICU cases were listed at 802, down about 10 percent from last week’s average ICU case count. There were 112,000 vaccinations administered for a total to date of 6,350,000. Nearly 397,000 are fully vaccinated.