Ontario COVID case count just over 2,000 amid low testing

Ontario is reporting 2073 COVID cases but testing was extremely low at 28,100 tests. However hospitalizations were reported at 1782 cases which was well below last week’s average of over 1900 cases. ICU cases were listed at 802, down about 10 percent from last week’s average ICU case count. There were 112,000 vaccinations administered for a total to date of 6,350,000. Nearly 397,000 are fully vaccinated.

The COVID outbreak at the Rebecca Towers continues to add new cases. Hamilton Public Health reported 12 more cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 103. Overall there were 101 new cases in Hamilton, down 12 from Sunday, with no deaths. There was a suspected case at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre after a major outbreak there was brought under control earlier this spring. There were two new outbreaks—one at Green Collar Landscaping involving four employees and at the Tim Hortons at 200 Barton Street East where two workers tested positive.

Halton Public Health reported 98 new cases, a drop of eight and no deaths. 35 of the new cases were in Oakville, 31 in Milton, 18 in Burlington and fourteen in Halton Hills.