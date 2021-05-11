Hamilton Arts Award Nominees

Thirty-seven local artists, arts collectives, arts community leaders and volunteers have been announced as part of the 2021 City of Hamilton Arts Awards short list. Nominees are listed below, and their biographies can be found at www.hamilton.ca/artsawards.

Nominees are recognized in one of three categories:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Creator Award

Arts Champion Award

Lifetime Achievement Award – Recognizes those who have contributed substantially to the artistic vitality of the city over the course of a career. One to be awarded.

Nominees:

Ron Weihs and Judith Sandiford

Tom Wilson

Winners will be selected by a jury of leading arts professionals and announced in a series of online presentations premiering each evening from Thursday, June 3, 2021, to Saturday, June 12, 2021, as part of the programing for Hamilton Arts Week in association with the Hamilton Arts Council.

An arts sector panel comprised of 45 local artists and arts professionals evaluated 122 public nominations for the 2021 Arts Awards, short listing the 37 nominees. 2021 marks the first year that public nominations have been shortlisted by an arts sector panel making the nomination process easier for the public and allowing arts sector professionals to contribute their expertise.

2021 City of Hamilton Arts Awards short list:

Creator Award – Conferred to individual artists and artistic collectives (including bands) working in any artistic discipline and at any career level. Up to nine to be awarded.





Aaron Joel Craig

André Bisson

Andrew Mcphail

Andrew O’Connor

Ariel Bader-Shamai

Azuline Duo

Bill Majoros (The Foreign Films)

Colette Kendall

Dan Edmonds









David Brace

Emma Smith

Hamilton Aerial Group

Jennifer Gillies

Jim Ruxton

Jolanta Oko

Jordi Alfaro

Karen Ancheta

Laura Ellis

Leon ‘Eklipz’ Robinson







Lyla Miklos

Michael Allgoewer

Nora Hutchinson

Olivia Brouwer

Rae Bates

Steacy Easton

Stephanie Hope Lawlor

stylo starr

Yuma Hester







Arts Champion Award – Honours the work of arts sector volunteers, advocates, or board members who are essential in supporting success in the arts community. Up to four to be awarded.







Bethany Osborne

Bradlee Henry

Brenda Ferguson

Erica Commisso







Judy Marsales

Nancy McKibbin Gray

Teba Faisal



A total of 122 public nominations were received for the 2021 Arts Awards, the highest number of nominations on record.

Recipients of the Creator and Lifetime Achievement Awards will receive a cash award of $2500, a commemorative medallion or certificate, and civic and media recognition. Arts Champions will be recognized with a special gift of recognition.

The Arts Awards is a City of Hamilton program managed by the Tourism and Culture Division.

The City of Hamilton Arts Awards Program has awarded $325,000 and 166 awards since 2011.

Cobalt Connects, the Arts Awards Program Consultant for 2021, oversees the nomination and adjudication process as well as event production.

The Arts Awards program was established in 1976.

Quote:

“The City of Hamilton Arts Awards recognizes and celebrates the rich culture and talent we have in our community. Art has been the motivating factor to drive innovation in Hamilton and is a key influence in the development and revitalization of our city. Congratulations to the 2021 short list of nominees.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger

“As one of Canada’s longest-running municipal arts awards programs, it is exciting to see the City of Hamilton Arts Awards program evolve to become more accessible and reflective of today’s arts community. We appreciate all of the artists and arts professionals who have contributed to making this year’s program a success.”

Carrie Brooks-Joiner, Director of Tourism and Culture

