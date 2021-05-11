Feds and province will announce LRT funding

Multiple sources say the federal government and Ontario have come up with a funding formula for the Hamilton LRT project. The two governments reportedly will contribute $1,7 Billion each and that the project will be returning to the original plan of connecting McMaster with Eastgate Square–through Wards One through Five.

In one sense it puts Hamilton Council exactly where it was in April of 2017 when the last major vote on the LRT issue was held. Council then, and now is being offered an LRT project for which is will not have to contribute to construction costs, but will be responsible for the operating and maintenance costs. In 2017 it was widely believed $1 Billion would cover construction costs but that figure was shown to be inadequate when the Ontario government cancelled the project in 2019 and released new figures that said the projected would amount to over $5 Billion–all in.

A source in MTO confirmed Hamilton will still be expected to cover the operating and maintenance costs of the line, and it is the extent of those costs that will be the next focus of councillors. An estimate provided by Metrolinx in December 2019 placed those costs at $950 Million over 30 years, but Mayor Fred Eisenberger has repeatedly insisted the number is much lower. Council will need to get a clear picture of those costs.

The Transportation Ministry has confirmed that a formal announcement will be made Thursday on the Hamilton project, and at that time there may be answers provided for a number of important questions.

Some include:

Previously the LRT was a Metrolinx -owned project. Will it still be?

Who will get the farebox revenue if it’s a Metrolinx project?

Does Hamilton Council still have a say in how transit funding is spent in Hamilton? Can council still ask for the money to be spent on other transit forms as the Premier has repeatedly promised?

When can Hamilton council expect to see a detailed estimate of the operating, maintenance and lifecycle costs that Hamilton will be asked to contribute?

Also to be determined is the impact the LRT will have on current HSR revenues, and its annual subsidy, currently at over $30 Million per year. LRT will not only replace the current B-Line Bus route, but also will have significant impacts on the King, Delaware and University routes—three of the HSR’s largest revenue generators.

The expected announcement will pose a test for a council that has shown itself increasingly skeptical about LRT, especially after Premier Doug Ford indicated he would leave the decision of how to spend transit dollars to Council.