Rebecca Tower cases rise as overall COVID counts slacken

The COVID outbreak at the Rebecca Towers continues to add new cases. Hamilton Public Health reported 12 more cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 103. Overall there were 101 new cases in Hamilton, down 12 from Sunday, with no deaths. There was a suspected case at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre after a major outbreak there was brought under control earlier this spring. There were two new outbreaks—one at Green Collar Landscaping involving four employees and at the Tim Hortons at 200 Barton Street East where two workers tested positive.

Halton Public Health reported 98 new cases, a drop of eight and no deaths. 35 of the new cases were in Oakville, 31 in Milton, 18 in Burlington and fourteen in Halton Hills.

Ontario case count drops below 3,000

Ontario is reporting 2,716 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 27,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 807 new cases in Toronto, 707 in Peel, 294 in York Region and 168 in Durham.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 94,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total vaccinated to 6,238,778 doses. Nearly 394,000 are fully vaccinated.