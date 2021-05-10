QEW motorists will get warning when Lift Bridge is up

How many times have you come off the QEW onto Eastport drive to avoid a traffic jam only to find the Lift Bridge is up? Jane McKenna, MPP for Burlington, has been working on the issue and today announced that the Ontario government, (PSPC), has installed two signs to provide local drivers with real-time status information for the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge. Watch the video

Said McKenna. “I’ve been working with the MTO since August 2019 to develop a solution to keep drivers informed in real-time on the status of the lift bridge. These signs will help better guide travellers and improve travel times on this stretch of the QEW.”

The two portable variable message signs are located on the right side of the Queen Elizabeth Way, in advance of exits in the Toronto bound direction just before the off ramp for Eastport Drive, and in the Niagara bound direction on the collector lanes that exit to the Eastport Drive and North Shore Boulevard.

The design was led by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and staff constructed the equipment required to gather bridge status information from the lift bridge. In an agreement with PSPC, the federal lift bridge authority, the Ministry of Transportation worked with the bridge maintenance contractor to install equipment at the lift bridge to process the bridge status information and automatically operate the dedicated signs along the QEW.

Overhead variable message signs along the QEW will continue to provide information to motorists about long-term closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge when not being used for travel time, congestion and incident messaging.

On a yearly basis, the Lift Bridge operates approximately 4,000 times allowing approximately 6,500 vessels to pass through the canal; this includes more than 1,000 cargo-carrying vessels.