Ontario COVID case count back below 3,000

Ontario is reporting 2,716 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 27,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 807 new cases in Toronto, 707 in Peel, 294 in York Region and 168 in Durham.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 94,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total vaccinated to 6,238,778 doses. Nearly 394,000 are fully vaccinated.

Rebecca Tower case count climbing

The COVID outbreak at the Rebecca Towers apartments has added another 16 cases, bringing the total to 91. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 113 new COVID cases-the lowest single-day total since early April. There were two deaths recorded. The outbreak at National Steel Car added three more cases for a total of 40. There was one new outbreak at Kromet International, involving six employees. Halton Public Health reported 106 cases-up 11 from Saturday and one death. 41 of the cases were in Oakville, 36 in Milton. 20 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.