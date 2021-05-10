Hamilton companies participate in Seaway promotion campaign

ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Richardson International and Heddle Marine are three of the local participants in a video marketing campaign promoting Great Lakes shipping by the Chamber of Marine Commerce. The business organization has launched a new video series featuring voices from the businesses and communities that depend on Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping for their success. In the series of four short vignettes, interviewees share their stories on how marine shipping puts communities on the map.

Interviewees include representatives from:

• ArcelorMittal— the world’s leading steel and mining company that relies on Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping to sustainably transport huge volumes of minerals from their Northern Quebec mines, as well as materials for their steel-making plants in Ontario and Quebec.

Heddle Shipyards, which has been reviving Ontario ship yards and bringing new skilled jobs and business to local supply chains in Thunder Bay, Port Weller and Hamilton.

• Richardson International– Canada’s largest agribusiness that exports grain by ship on behalf of thousands of Prairie and Ontario farmers through port cities across the region.

As well as

• The Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal— an Eastern Ontario rural community whose economic fortunes have been transformed from owning the Port of Johnstown.

Bruce Burrows, President and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce, says: “We know that Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping generates billions in dollars of economic activity and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in Canada and the United States. These videos delve behind the statistics to share the stories of the people, communities, and businesses whose livelihoods depend on marine shipping.”

The Chamber of Marine Commerce is a bi-national association that represents more than 130 marine industry stakeholders including major Canadian and American shippers, ports, terminals and marine service providers, as well as domestic and international ship owners. The Chamber advocates for safe, sustainable, harmonized and competitive policy and regulation that recognizes the marine transportation system’s significant advantages in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, Coastal and Arctic regions.