Province reports 3,216 new COVID cases, 47 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,216 cases of COVID19 along with 47 deaths. Over 38,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 903 new cases in Toronto, 752 in Peel, 335 in York Region, 187 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa. There were 121,000 vaccinations administered yesterday—the fifth straight day with more than 120,000 shots given. 6,144,000 vaccinations have been administered and 382,835 are fully vaccinated.

Local COVID count

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 145 new COVID cases and no deaths. There were three new outbreaks—one at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial involving four staff. Another at Freshiit Athletic involving one staff and one patron, and one at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Highway 8 involving two staff members. There were seven more cases reported at the Rebecca Towers, bringing the total there to 75 cases.

Halton reported 95 new cases-the lowest single day count since early April and one death. 41 of the new cases were in Burlington, 26 in Milton, 25 in Oakville and three in Halton Hills.