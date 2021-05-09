Ontario Vaccine doses to ramp up quickly

As of last Thursday Ontario had received just over 7 Million doses of Vaccine, and the province is on target to receive more than six million doses over the next seven weeks.

To date Ontario received 4.5 Million doses of Pfizer Vaccine, 1.6 Million doses of Moderna and 900,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

By the end of May, Ontario will receive 3.2 million doses—2.4 Million of Pfizer and nearly 800,000 doses of Moderna.

Another 3.7 Million doses of Pfizer will be shipped to Ontario in June. The federal GOVERNMENT HAS NOT PROVIDED A June shipping schedule for Moderna, but it was reported that Moderna had solved the production problems it had experienced and planned to provide a more reliable timetable for shipments to Canada.

The improved vaccine supply picture has enabled Ontario to open up vaccination appointments to a wider population including:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021;

Individuals with high-risk health conditions;

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers); and

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in addition to the other channels previously available to book their appointment.

This is on top of individuals 18 plus who live in designated hot spots

In addition, priority populations who have been only able to book via the provincial call centre will now also be able to book online, including individuals with the highest risk health conditions, child care workers in licenced child care settings and education workers who provide direct support to students with special education needs.