COVID count at Rebecca Towers continues to mount
The COVID outbreak at the Rebecca Towers apartments has added another 16 cases, bringing the total to 91. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 113 new COVID cases-the lowest single-day total since early April. There were two deaths recorded. The outbreak at National Steel Car added three more cases for a total of 40. There was one new outbreak at Kromet International, involving six employees. Halton Public Health reported 106 cases-up 11 from Saturday and one death. 41 of the cases were in Oakville, 36 in Milton. 20 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 3,216 cases of COVID19 along with 47 deaths. Over 38,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 903 new cases in Toronto, 752 in Peel, 335 in York Region, 187 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa. There were 121,000 vaccinations administered yesterday—the fifth straight day with more than 120,000 shots given. 6,144,000 vaccinations have been administered and 382,835 are fully vaccinated.