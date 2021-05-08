Hamilton reporting 145 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 145 new COVID cases and no deaths. There were three new outbreaks—one at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial involving four staff. Another at Freshiit Athletic involving one staff and one patron, and one at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Highway 8 involving two staff members. There were seven more cases reported at the Rebecca Towers, bringing the total there to 75 cases.

Halton reported 95 new cases-the lowest single day count since early April and one death. 41 of the new cases were in Burlington, 26 in Milton, 25 in Oakville and three in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 2,864 cases of COVID19 and 25 deaths. Over 47,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 803 new cases in Peel, 684 in Toronto, 285 in York Region and 125 in Durham.

Hospitalizations appear to be slackening with 1832 cases reported, down from Friday’s 1924. ICU cases are also easing slowly, now standing at 851 down from 889 at the beginning of last week,