Hamilton reporting 144 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 144 new COVID cases and one death. Hospitalizations are at 147 cases – a drop of 16 cases from a week ago. The were several new outbreaks including one at the Beckfield Building Training Centre involving seven staff. An outbreak at a construction site at 154 Main Street East had four workers testing positive. A Tim Hortons on Main Street east reported three staff testing positive, as did an Active Green and Ross on Upper James. There were also outbreaks at Marias Tortas Jalisco, Noah’s Ark Children’s Centre and Verbinnens Nursery involving two cases each.

Halton reported 131 new cases and two deaths. There were 38 cases in Oakville, 37 in Burlington, 36 in Milton and 20 in Halton Hills.

Ontario case count easing

Ontario is reporting 3,166 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. Over 51,300 tests were completed. The seven-day case count has dropped by 500 from the previous seven-day period. Hospitalizations were reported at 1924, making the seven-day average 2024—a drop of 200 from the previous seven-day average. ICU cases were reported at 700. Locally, there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel, 300 in York Region and 205 in Durham.

144,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday—another single-day record bringing the total vaccinated to 5,885,485. 387,000 are fully vaccinated.