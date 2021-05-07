Deputy Chief Bergen promoted to top job at Hamilton Police Service

Frank Bergen is the new chief of the Hamilton Police service.

Frank Bergen takes over as head of the sixth largest police service in the province and becomes the 36th Hamilton Police Chief.

“Frank has been a valued member of the Hamilton Police Service since joining us after a stellar career with Toronto Police Service. His openness to new ideas and a solid understanding of the issues facing the Hamilton community make him an excellent choice to move the organization forward,” said Chair Fred Eisenberger.

The search for a new Chief began after the retirement of former Chief Eric Girt in February 2021. The process involved a community survey asking Hamiltonians what qualities were important in hiring the new Chief. Over 450 individuals submitted input on the process.

“We clearly heard the focus should be on transparency, innovation and partnerships. Frank has clearly demonstrated his commitment to working in partnership with the community, bringing an innovative approach to the delivery of police services and above all, delivering the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” said Eisenberger as he welcomed the new chief.

Chief Bergen played a key role in the Toronto Police modernization strategy, which included sweeping changes within the service. During his time in Hamilton, Frank has taken the same approach by creating alternative service-delivery models, enhancing access to services and taken a leadership role in working with the City of Hamilton on the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

“We recognize that policing faces challenges but I believe we can turn those challenges into opportunities and create a Hamilton Police Service that enhances innovation, sustainability and affordability,” said Chief Bergen. He spoke of a police service that utilizes community partnerships and technology to fulfil its mission.

Chief Bergen is a long-time Hamilton resident and has a police career spanning 39 years. Prior to being sworn in as Deputy Chief with the Hamilton Police Service in April 2018, Bergen spent 36 years with the Toronto Police Service where he was recognized as a progressive leader in policing, with a reputation for treating people in a fair and equitable manner.

Chief Bergen attended Toronto’s Rotman School of Management Police Leadership program and has been a Police Services Act Prosecutor and Hearing Officer. He was awarded the Thirty Years Exemplary Police Service medal from the Governor General of Canada and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.