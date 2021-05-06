Walk in Clinic for 40-plus

Effective immediately, the Hamilton Primary Care AstraZeneca vaccination clinic includes a walk-in option from May 6th to 9th. The Hamilton Primary Care Partners will be holding clinics to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to adults ages 40 years or older (in 2021).

Hamilton Primary Care AstraZeneca vaccination clinics for adults ages 40+

Proof of age must be shown when arriving for an appointment.

Booking an appointment.

If preferred, members of the public, who are ages 40+ (in 2021) can still call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for an appointment at the Hamilton Primary Care AstraZeneca vaccination clinics.

Clinic information

• David Braley Health Sciences Centre, 100 Main St. W., Hamilton, L8P 1H6

• Parking – a free parking voucher will be provided during the appointment for the underground parking lot at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre or for the McMaster owned Bay Street parking lot behind the David Braley Health Sciences Centre.

• Please enter the vaccination clinic through the doors off Bay St.

• Proof of age and/or an Ontario Green health card is required when arriving for an appointment.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.