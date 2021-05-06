Hamilton reporting 147 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 147 new COVID cases-a drop of two from Wednesday. There were no new deaths. The COVID case count at the Rebecca Street Towers now has reached 66 residents and one staff member. There were new outbreaks at Assured Automotive and Medallion Corporation involving a total of four cases. The outbreak at the Hamilton Fire Department Station 12 added four cases for a total of six. There were five additional cases at The Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter.

Halton Public Health reported 137 new COVID cases and no deaths. There were 53 cases in Milton, 44 in Burlington, 30 in Oakville and ten in Halton Hills.

Ontario reported 64 COVID-related deaths overnight along with 3,424 cases of COVID19.. Testing was the highest in a week with over 54,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 958 new cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel, 291 in York Region and 175 in Durham. A single-day high for vaccinations was set with 141,038 doses of vaccine administered. There have now been 5.7 million doses administered and 384,000 are fully vaccinated.