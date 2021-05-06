Big spike in COVID deaths as case count, positivity rates moderate

Ontario reported 64 COVID-related deaths overnight along with 3,424 cases of COVID19.. Testing was the highest in a week with over 54,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 958 new cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel, 291 in York Region and 175 in Durham. A single-day high for vaccinations was set with 141,038 doses of vaccine administered. There have now been 5.7 million doses administered and 384,000 are fully vaccinated.

Rebecca Street apartment outbreak

The COVID case count at the Rebecca Street Towers now has reached 66 residents and one staff member. Asked how an outbreak of this magnitude could go undetected for as long as six weeks, Hamilton Public Health offered this explanation:

Outbreaks in non-congregate settings, such as a private apartment complex, have been uncommon in Hamilton since the beginning of the pandemic. Congregate settings, schools, and now workplaces have reporting requirements when cases are identified which helps in early identification of outbreaks, whereas residential settings do not have these same reporting mechanisms. COVID-19 exposure reporting is used to identify common exposures, however these are most often generated for locations outside a residence – work, school, child care, travel, and other settings where cases might encounter higher risk individuals or other members of the public. Public Health Services identified a number of active cases within this setting, which led to further investigation. Once transmission was confirmed between tenants in different households who had been confirmed close contacts, Public Health Services notified all tenants of the outbreak and provided details to the community.

A news release earlier this week indicated the outbreak began in March and has claimed one life. There were new outbreaks at Criticall Ontario, Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St Thomas More Children’s Centre affecting a total of 6 persons. In all Hamilton reported 149 new cases of COVID as of Wednesday. There were a total of three deaths reported in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health reported 123 new COVIC cases and one death. There were 44 cases in Oakville, 40 in Burlington, 36 in Milton and three in Halton Hills.