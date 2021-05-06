Assault charges against Hamilton police officer

A Hamilton Police Officer has been charged with assault after a video showed the officer lunging at a woman.

On February 11, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., two officers responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue. A camera outside an apartment captured the interaction between the officers and the tenant.

Hamilton Police have completed the investigation into the incident and as a result, Constable Ian Milburn has been charged with Assault Level One.

His first court appearance date is scheduled for July 13, 2021.

Constable Milburn has been placed on Administrative duties and will have no contact with the public.

The exchange was captured on video and received wide distribution in February.

At the time of the incident, Hamilton Police issued a statement that read, “Hamilton Police are aware of a video showing an interaction between a citizen and our officers. The interaction captured on the video is concerning and has been forwarded to our professional standards branch for investigation. Public trust and accountability are integral to our work and we are committed to upholding these values.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who is a member of the Hamilton Police Services Board, issued a statement as well: “Our police service members are rightfully held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and have a positive duty to treat all members of our community with respect. A recent video showing a tense interaction between a resident and two Hamilton Police Service Officers is concerning. The incident is now under investigation and I look forward to the outcome.”