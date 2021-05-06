50-plus, high risk, and unable to work from home categories all eligible for shot

Effective now, those residents in Hamilton who are 50 years of age and older (in 2021), individuals from the “high-risk health condition” population and those individuals from the “Cannot Work from Home – Group 1” population are eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The new eligibility includes:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021

Individuals who are 50 and over in 2021 (born in or before 1971)

Individuals with high-risk health conditions

Individuals with BMI > 40

Individuals receiving other treatments that cause immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity- weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities

One essential caregiver for individuals with the conditions in this category who require regular and sustained assistance with personal care or activities of daily living

Self-attestation will be required when booking an appointment as having a high-risk health condition. Individuals with high-risk health conditions will receive their second dose at the 16-week second dose extended interval as per the Provincial Government.

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One

Group 1 includes:

Elementary / secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff)

Workers responding to critical events (e.g., police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers)

Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers)

Individuals working in childcare (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs, licensed home child-care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies.

Foster care agency workers (including customary care providers)

Food manufacturing and distribution workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers

Self-attestation will be required when booking an appointment as not being able to work from home.

Booking a vaccination appointment

All eligible populations above can book an appointment online. Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the provincial online booking system that can be found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

To date, Hamilton Health Partners have administered approximately 202,666 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 37.2% of Hamiltonians over the age of 16 receiving a vaccine to date.