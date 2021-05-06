Halton Region updates COVID-19 vaccination schedule for May

Halton Region has updated its COVID-19 vaccination schedule for the month of May, including new anticipated eligibility dates for all age-based groups.

Halton Region has prioritized eligibility based on age and risk. Local public health evidence continues to show that people are more likely to become infected if they work outside of the home and age continues to be a predictor for severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The updated schedule includes new anticipated eligibility dates for residents 50+, 40+, 30+ and 16+. The plan will continue to rollout in priority sequence based on age and risk in the Halton community:

*Residents with an “at-risk health condition can book their appointment when they fit any of the eligibility groups listed.

While anticipated eligibility dates are identified for all age-based groups, the plan is still contingent on vaccine supply from the Federal and Provincial Governments.

“Opening appointments for more residents will reduce transmission, severe illness and death and get us closer to achieving community protection,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. The best vaccine for you is the first one you are offered and the more people we are able to vaccinate each and every day, the closer we can get to returning to normal.”

Appointments will open to the outlined groups as closely to the posted dates as possible; appointments will be added to the online booking system as supplies are confirmed. The vaccination schedule for the month of May is contingent on vaccine supply available from the Federal Government and doses allocated from the Provincial Government.

As appointments open to subsequent groups, Halton will be informing residents primarily through its website, social media channels including Twitter(external link), Facebook(external link), Instagram(external link) and LinkedIn(external link), and by emailing subscribers.

Halton Region Public Health will not be making exceptions. Residents who are currently eligible can continue to book appointments through Halton’s online booking system.

While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible are asked to avoid calling 311 or visiting the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccinations at Halton’s clinics are by appointment only (no walk-ins). Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be redirected back to Halton’s system.

Eligible residents can book appointments at any one of Halton’s six COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics located in Burlington (including Joseph Brant Hospital), Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville (including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital). Parking is free at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital for those with scheduled appointments at these clinics.

Residents who are 40 years of age or older can also choose to get vaccinated through one of multiple participating pharmacies(external link). Please do not call 311 for pharmacy appointments. If you are 40 years of age or older, please visit ontario.ca/PharmacyCovidVaccine to find a location and information on how to book.

Residents who have already scheduled an appointment for vaccination through Halton Region can verify/check their appointment details(external link) or reschedule first dose appointments(external link).

Halton Region is reminding residents to cancel their appointments by calling 311 as soon as possible if they found earlier appointments (for example, through a pharmacy). By cancelling your appointment, this ensures that someone else who is eligible can get the vaccine.

If you have already received your first dose at a Halton Region Vaccination Clinic, keeping your second dose appointment is strongly encouraged; please note that changing second dose appointments cannot be accommodated.