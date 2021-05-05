West Hamilton Artists Tour will be virtual
You just can’t keep a good show down. This year the West Hamilton Artists’ Tour organizers will be bringing the tour to you virtually. Artists will be featuring their work at the Paul Elia Gallery, 1165 Cannon Street East, Hamilton. This fabulous space, a reclaimed 3,000sq ft auto body shop, will host WHAT’s 12th year as a single stop venue.
With a brilliant selection of homegrown creative artwork that includes contemporary ceramics, both rural and urban inspired landscapes, exquisite jewellery, whimsical paintings, stained glass, wood turning and quirky vintage assemblages, it is sure to offer a memorable Mothers Day show.
Featured artists are Elizabete Ludviks, Gordon Leverton, Paul Elia, Siobhan Lynch, Tara Lynne Franco, JudyBlue Anderson, Sandy Ewasiuk, Amanda Immurs, Eric Allen Montgomery, Lee Munn, Micheline Roi, Martin Visser, and Hugh Widdup.
On Friday, May 7 from 7pm to 8 pm they are hosting a virtual opening via a Facebook Live through the WHAT – West Hamilton Artists Tour page. Paul Elia will be walking through the gallery showing the work and the artists will join remotely and discuss their art. Instead of booking an appointment to view artwork in person, you can book a half hour time slot for a personal virtual gallery tour any day between Friday, May 7th to Sunday, May 16th from 12pm – 5pm. Book your appointment here: https://calendly.com/pauleliagallery/2021what
Go to westhamiltonartiststour.com for more information about this event.