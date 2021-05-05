Rebecca apartment COVID cases soar to 67

The COVID case count at the Rebecca Street Towers has more than doubled overnight and now has reached 66 residents and one staff member. When the outbreak was first reported late yesterday the case count was 28. Hamilton Public Health have yet to explain how the outbreak went unreported for as long as it did. The release yesterday indicated the outbreak began in March and has claimed one life. There were new out breaks at Criticall Ontario, Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St Thomas More Children’s Centre affecting a total of 6 persons. In all Hamilton reported 149 new cases of COVID as of Wednesday. There were a total of three deaths reported in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health reported 123 new COVIC cases and one death. There were 44 cases in Oakville, 40 in Burlington, 36 in Milton and three in Halton Hills.

Ontario case count below 3,000 for second straight day

Ontario is reporting 2,941 cases of COVID19 and a big spike in deaths with 44. Nearly 45,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel, 254 in York Region and 171 in Durham. ICU cases were down by four to 886. There were 132,603 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total vaccinations to almost 5.6 Million.