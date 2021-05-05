Pfizer COVID vaccine OK’d for kids 12 to 15

Health Canada says it has OK’d the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 to 15 years of age. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in children and “marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health Canada received an application to expand the indication of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on April 16, 2021. The vaccine was initially authorized for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9, 2020.

After completing a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 when used in children between 12 and 15 years of age.

Health Canada has placed terms and conditions on this authorization requiring Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in this younger age group to ensure its benefits continue to be demonstrated once it is on the market.

“Today’s expansion of our authorization represents a significant step forward in helping the Canadian government broaden its vaccination program and begin to help protect adolescents before the start of the next school year,” said Fabien Paquette, Vaccines Lead, Pfizer Canada.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine and will take action if any safety concerns are identified.

For more information click here. https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/info/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-en.html