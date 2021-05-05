Ontario reports second straight day with COVID count below 3,000

Ontario is reporting 2,941 cases of COVID19 and a nig spike in deaths with 44. Nearly 45,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel, 254 in York Region and 171 in Durham. ICU cases were down by four to 886. There were 132,603 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total vaccinations to almost 5.6 Million.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 133 new COVID cases a drop of 19 from Monday. And three deaths. Hospitalizations number 150, down somewhat from last week when hospitalizations were over 160. There was a new outbreak at 3 TEC Computer Services involving two employees. Yesterday the city announced the imposition of section 22 orders which require workplaces to report when they have experienced two cases, and allows for them to be closed if there are five cases in a two-week span.

Halton Region reported 119 new cases-a drop of 13 from Monday and no deaths. There were 46 cases in Oakville, 39 in Milton, 26 in Burlington and eight in Halton Hills.