GALBRAITH TO MEET VIRTUALLY WITH THE PUBLIC

Councillor Kelvin Galbraith is keeping his promise to increase opportunities for public discussion in Ward One.

Galbraith has announced that he will host his second ward meeting of the year on Thursday, May 13that 7 p.m.. His first meeting was in early February.

There are a lot of issues in Ward One. An application for redevelopment of the small retail plaza at 1600 Kerns Road has stirred debate in Tyandaga. A developer wants to build a four-storey retirement home on the property.

In Aldershot there are a host of development and intensification challenges, particularly related to the area around the GO Station and along the Plains Road corridor. Added to the mix is the widening of Waterdown Road and the plan to reconstruct Plains Road West. The ongoing debate about the new Regional Official plan can also spark controversy.

In the Maple community there are issues related to management of the beach during the summer.

Galbraith’s meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 13th.

Meeting details: DATE: May 13, 2020 TIME: 7:00pm

ZOOM LINK: https://bit.ly/2R7oMTe , or email ward1@burlington.ca to register

By Rick Craven