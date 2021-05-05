Fourth Person Arrested and Charged with First Degree Murder of Tommy Hoang

Hamilton Police say a person that they arrested and released in the murder of Tommy Hoang has now been re-arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 4, 2021, investigators arrested Daniel Holland, 38 years-of-age at his central Hamilton home for First Degree murder in relation to Hoang’s death.

Holland was initially arrested, interviewed and released unconditionally at the time of the investigation; however the investigation was in its infancy.

It was determined that Holland had misled investigators during his initial police interview. Evidence unveiled during the ongoing investigation contradicted much of Holland’s claims. This led investigators to form the grounds that he in fact participated in Hoang’s death despite not being present at the start of the incident.

The case goes back to February 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., 30-year-old Tommy Hoang attended a residence of an acquaintance, Madeline Peternel at 646 Main Street East.

Police say when Hoang got to the apartment he was ambushed by Peternel, and two other males. These two males have been identified as Jason Long and Robyn Cove. Peternel, Long and Cove have been charged with the First Degree Murder of Tommy Hoang.

A second female, Jamie Lee McMaster was also charged with being an Accessory After the Fact to Murder for her role in aiding Jason Long to evade arrest.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com