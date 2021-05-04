St Joe’s names new chief of medicine

Dr. Madeleine Verhovsek is the new Chief of Medicine at St Joseph’s Healthcare.

Dr. Verhovsek completed her medical and hematology specialty training at the DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster, followed by fellowship in Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia at Boston Medical Centre and Boston Children’s Hospital. Madeleine joined St. Joseph’s as a full-time faculty member and staff hematologist in 2010 and is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Medicine and of Pathology & Molecular Medicine at McMaster University.

Madeleine is the current Head of Service of Hematology and Thrombosis at St. Joseph’s and the Director of the Adult Hemoglobinopathy Program at the McMaster University Medical Centre. In addition to Madeleine’s work in adult hematology at St. Joseph’s, she is also the Consultant Laboratory Hematologist for the Red Cell Disorders Laboratory, Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program which provides specialized diagnostic testing to clients across Canada.

Dr Verhovsek is the recipient of 7 awards. Among these include the W. Watson Buchanan AFP Clinician Educator Award, the Clinical Teacher Award of the Haematology Training Program and the Best Sub-Specialty Award given twice by the Internal Medicine Training Program. In addition, Madeleine is the Chair of the Competency Committee of the Hematology Training Program at McMaster University.

Dr. Verhovsek has received international recognition for her work in sickle cell disease and other inherited red cell disorders. She has a growing research profile in this area and is the Co-chair of the Ministry of Health’s expert panel on Sickle Cell Disease and a guideline panel member of the American Society of Hematology.

Madeleine will take up her duties as Chief July 1, 2021