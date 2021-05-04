New COVID count lowest in a month

Ontario is reporting 2,791 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. It is the lowest single day count in a month. Only 33,700 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 8.2 percent. Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 653 in Peel, 275 in York Region and 147 in Durham. Hospitalizations, at 2167 are down from last weeks seven-day average of 2248. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, nearly 89,000 people were vaccinated bringing the total to 5,467,120 doses. 378,085 are fully vaccinated.

Local numbers down

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 152 new COVID cases Monday, a big drop from Sunday’s 251 cases. There were no deaths reported. Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 152. A new outbreak was reported at State Group involving four staff and The Hamilton Fire Department The existing outbreak at the CLS Retirement Home had four more cases for a total of eight has two employees testing positive.

Halton Region ‘s COVID and Hospitalization counts were also down. New cases dropped by four to 132 and Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 94. 43 of Halton’s cases were in Milton, 40 in Oakville, 32 in Burlington and 29 in Halton Hills.