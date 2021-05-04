Major COVID outbreak at downtown Hamilton apartment complex

City of Hamilton Public Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Rebecca Towers (235 Rebecca Street), a 164 unit 17-storey apartment building in Hamilton. Currently there are 28 active COVID-19 cases, and a total 55 cases and one death having been identified since the middle of March. These cases are spread across 17 different units on 10 separate floors. The outbreak had not been reported in any recent outbreak summaries provided by Public Health. The Bay Observer in endeavoring to learn why the outbreaks hadn’t been reported earlier.

Public Health Services say they are conducting case and contact management investigations for all residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are working with property management to determine factors that may have contributed to the spread of the virus within the apartment complex. The investigation has identified close contact between apartment residents, and socializing between individuals from different households/units as common factors that may have contributed to the transmission between households.

Public Health Services has notified all residents of Rebecca Towers about the outbreak and have provided advice and recommendations for testing. Hamilton Paramedic Services will be on site Thursday, May 6, 2021 to provide testing to all residents.

Public Health Services’ have recommended additional measures to stop spread of the virus. These measures include signage promoting public health measures, including capacity limits on the elevator and in shared laundry amenities, which have been posted within the building and designated cleaners are coming in daily to support environmental cleaning.

In a release Public Health commented, “we appreciate how concerning this is for the residents of this building and the impact COVID-19 is having on their tight-knit community.”