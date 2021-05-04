Lower COVID counts in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 133 new COVID cases a drop of 19 from Monday. And three deaths. Hospitalizations number 150, down somewhat from last week when hospitalizations were over 160. There was a new outbreak at 3 TEC Computer Services involving two employees. Yesterday the city announced the imposition of section 22 orders which require workplaces to report when they have experienced two cases, and allows for them to be closed if there are five cases in a two-week span.

Halton Region reported 119 new cases-a drop of 13 from Monday and no deaths. There were 46 cases in Oakville, 39 in Milton, 26 in Burlington and eight in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 2,791 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. It is the lowest single day count in a month. Only 33,700 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 8.2 percent. Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 653 in Peel, 275 in York Region and 147 in Durham. Hospitalizations, at 2167 are down from last weeks seven-day average of 2248. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, nearly 89,000 people were vaccinated bringing the total to 5,467,120 doses. 378,085 are fully vaccinated.