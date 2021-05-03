Local COVID cases and hospitalizations decrease

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 152 new COVID cases Monday, a big drop from Sunday’s 251 cases. There were no deaths reported. Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 152. A new outbreak was reported at State Group involving four staff and The Hamilton Fire Department The existing outbreak at the CLS Retirement Home had four more cases for a total of eight has two employees testing positive.

Halton Region ‘s COVID and Hospitalization counts were also down. New cases dropped by four to 132 and Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 94. 43 of Halton’s cases were in Milton, 40 in Oakville, 32 in Burlington and 29 in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 3,436 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths. However only 33,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 985 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 351 in York Region and 271 in Durham. Hospitalizations sit at 889. There were 53,880 tests completed for a total of 5,378,249. The number of fully vaccinated residents passed 400,000 Monday.