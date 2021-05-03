Hamilton Public Health toughening workplace COVID measures.

City of Hamilton Public Health Services has issued a Health Promotion and Protection Act Section 22 Class Order, to break the chain of transmission within local workplaces where COVID-19 or its variants are determined to be spreading.

The Order, which will take effect Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 a.m., is a tool intended to ensure Hamilton Public Health Services receives outbreak information more quickly from workplaces, and ensure appropriate measures are in place to help break the chain of transmission within Hamilton workplaces where COVID-19 is determined to be spreading. These measures may include the full or partial closures of workplaces.

What is required of employers

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants—which some have shown to spread more easily and are connected to more severe disease—the Order will initiate, among other things, the following requirements:

• Employers to notify Public Health Services if two or more cases of COVID-19 are identified within a 14-day period among those who attend the workplace by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 6, daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or after-hours at 905-546-2489.

• Employers must also notify Public Health Services when five or more cases of COVID-19 are identified within a 14-day period among persons who attend the workplace.

• The closure of certain workplaces, or parts of workplaces, where five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases are confirmed within a 14-day period and where cases could reasonable have been acquired through infection in the workplace.

• A workplace closure to be in effect for a minimum period of 10 calendar days.

• Workplaces subject to closure to post signage provided by Public Health Services at all entrances to the premises.

• Workers at the closed workplace, or parts of workplaces, to self-isolate where exposures and potential transmission are considered widespread.

• Certain workplaces may be exempt from the full closure requirement such as First responder emergency services (Fire, Paramedics, Police and their communication services); Shelters; critical infrastructure such as water/wastewater treatment facilities, utilities, telecommunications and IT, transportation and energy, government services, and services required to maintain the health of animals.

The Order, can be found on the City of Hamilton website. Public disclosure of the workplace closures will be available on the City website. Businesses and workplaces can email their questions to phscovid19@hamilton.ca

QUICK FACTS

• City of Hamilton Public Health Services joins Region of Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health, as Public Health Units in Ontario that have moved forward with Section 22 Class Orders to break the chain of transmission within local workplaces where COVID-19 or its variants are determined to be spreading.

• Complete information about the Section 22 Order is available on the City of Hamilton website.