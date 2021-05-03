COVID count at 3,400 amid low testing, vaccinations

Ontario is reporting 3,436 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths. However only 33,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 985 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 351 in York Region and 271 in Durham. Hospitalizations sit at 889. There were 53,880 tests completed for a total of 5,378,249. The number of fully vaccinated residents will pass 400,000 Monday.

Spike in Hamilton cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 251 knew COVID cases—the highest daily count in weeks. There were no deaths reported. There were two new outbreaks involving eating establishments—The Himalya Restaurant where five staff tested positive, and the Earth to Table Bread Bar where two staff tested positive. The was also an outbreak at Stackpole International involving four staff.

Halton Public Health reported 136 cases, up 16 from Saturday and no deaths. 53 of the new cases were in Milton, 45 in Oakville, 29 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.