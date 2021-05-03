Brampton rolls out innovative E-bus project.

In a further example that E-Buses are here to stay, brand new Electric buses will be rolled out Tuesday in Brampton in a project that sees several major players in the E-bus industry collaborating to standardize their systems. This will be the largest single global deployment to date of standardized and fully interoperable BEBs and high-powered overhead on-route charging systems, as part of the Pan-Canadian BEB Demonstration and Integration Trial. Rapid overhead charging technology can fully charge a bus in three to seven minutes

Interchangeability of technologies is a first

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) has been in the forefront in developing clean technologies for Public Transit. Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of CUTRIC said the Brampton E-bus rollout, “will be the first in the world where vehicles and chargers from different manufacturers can be used in fully interoperable form, meaning they can plug into one another’s charging infrastructure to gain a charge. “This deployment makes Canada a hotbed of electric bus innovation. The …City of Brampton’s successful deployment this year is helping to ensure transit agencies, cities and the federal government get the greatest bang for their buck by allowing them to pick from a variety of competitors whose systems all work together. This project has shifted the entire industry towards interoperability and standardization.”

Rapid Charging technology extends range of E-Buses

Brampton’s deployment differs from deployments in other cities where buses can only charge at designated charging depots. Brampton’s depot and on-road charging options allow for an increase in daily travel ranges on the electric buses. Each bus can charge completely in less than 10 minutes.

Brampton Transit will add eight BEBs to its fleet, two from Nova Bus and six from New Flyer. The BEBs will be introduced into service on May 4, starting with Route 26 Mount Pleasant, and followed by Route 23 Sandalwood. Four high-powered (450 kWh) overhead pantograph on-route charging stations are installed at the Mount Pleasant Village terminal, the Queen Street/Highway 50 Züm station, and the Sandalwood Transit Facility, three from ABB Inc. and one from Siemens Canada Ltd.

For the duration of the Brampton project, all BEBs and chargers will have a new branding design, unique from the rest of the fleet.

The launch will take place Tuesday at 9am and can be seen live here.

In 2019, Catherine McKenna, then Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced $11.15 million towards this first phase of the pilot project, which will cost an estimated $16 million in total.