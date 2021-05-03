40-plus adults can get AstraZeneca vaccine starting Thursday
To increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines, the Hamilton Primary Care Partners will be holding clinics to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to adults ages 40 years or older (in 2021).
Booking an appointment
Members of the public, who are ages 40+ (in 2021) can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for an appointment at the Hamilton Primary Care AstraZeneca vaccination clinics. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted. Proof of age must be shown when arriving for an appointment.
Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment be patient and call back if the lines are busy.
Clinic information
• David Braley Health Sciences Centre, 100 Main St. W., Hamilton, L8P 1H6
• Parking – a free parking voucher will be provided during the appointment for the underground parking lot at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre or for the McMaster owned Bay Street parking lot behind the David Braley Health Sciences Centre.
• Please enter the vaccination clinic through the doors off Bay St.
• Proof of age and/or an Ontario Green health card is required when arriving for an appointment.
More information.
Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.
To date, Hamilton has administered approximately 189,044 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 34.1% of Hamiltonians over the age of 16 receiving a vaccine to date.