Residents 18-plus in hot-spot postal codes can get the shot

Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, those individuals who are ages 18+ and live in “hot spot” communities in Hamilton as identified by the Provincial Government and Hamilton Public Health Services, are eligible to book an appointment for vaccination. This eligible population can receive a vaccine at any of the city’s large-scale or mobile pop-up vaccination clinics on a by-appointment only basis, walk-ins are not permitted. Proof of address must be shown when arriving for an appointment.

The postal codes that are currently eligible for those adults aged 18+ are as follows:

L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N, L9K.

• Members of the public, who are ages 18+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C and L8W can book an appointment online using the Provincial booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking for a large-scale clinic.

• Members of the public, who are ages 18+ and live in the eligible postal codes L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for a vaccination appointment at a large-scale or mobile pop-up clinic.

Booking an appointment at a large-scale clinic.

Members of the public can access the Provincial online booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking. For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Booking an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic.

A list of mobile pop-up clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking. Members of the public can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

In alignment with Provincial direction, beginning Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8 a.m. the following groups will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

• Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021

• Individuals with high-risk health conditions

• People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers)

Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the provincial online booking system that can be found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking, by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888,999-6488 or by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 for members of the public without health cards, those without computer access or for those who would like an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic.

In addition, priority populations who have been only able to book via the provincial call centre will now also be able to book online, including individuals with the highest risk health conditions, child care workers in licenced child care settings and education workers who provide direct support to students with special education needs.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

To date, Hamilton has administered approximately 189,044 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 34.1% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.