Big spike in reported COVID cases in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 251 new COVID cases—the highest daily count in weeks. There were no deaths reported. There were two new outbreaks involving eating establishments—The Himalya Restaurant where five staff tested positive, and the Earth to Table Bread Bar where two staff tested positive. The was also an outbreak at Stackpole International involving four staff.
Halton Public Health reported 136 cases, up 16 from Saturday and no deaths. 53 of the new cases were in Milton, 45 in Oakville, 29 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.
Ontario under 4,000 cases for eighth consecutive day
Ontario is reporting 3,732 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. Over 45,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,198 new cases in Toronto, 797 in Peel, 306 in York Region, and 232 in Durham. Hospitalization were reported at 1961 which would be a significant drop, but weekend reporting does not always capture every health unit in the province. There were almost 77,000 vaccinations completed for a total of 5,434,369 doses administered do far. 375,000 are fully vaccinated.