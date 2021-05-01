Ontario reporting 3,369 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 3,369 cases of COVID19 and over 46,800 tests completed. There were 29 deaths. Locally, there are 1,050 new cases in Toronto, 819 in Peel, 286 in York Region, 158 in Ottawa and 157 in Durham. Hospitalizations have been decreasing from a high of 2350 two weeks ago and currently stand at 2152, but ICU cases continue to rise and now total 900 cases. There were 107,700 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total vaccinations to 5,247,000. 373,559 are fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 181 new COVID cases and there was one death. There were five new outbreaks reported. SM Cladding has five employees testing positive. CLS retirement Homes has an outbreak involving one resident and three staff. D&D Custom Steel Products had an outbreak involving two employees. Evergreen manor had one resident test positive, and the Hatts Off home on Ninth Ave had one resident and one staff test positive.
Halton Public Health reported 146 new cases and two deaths since Wednesday. 54 of the new cases were in Burlington, 42 in Milton, 32 in Oakville and 18 in Halton Hills.