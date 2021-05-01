New COVID case count drops in Hamilton and Halton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 131 new COVID cases and no deaths. There were four new outbreaks One at St Peters involving four persons and one at Juravinski Hospital where two persons tested positive. The Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter in the Admiral Inn reported two staff testing positive. Lexcan Electrical has an outbreak involving two employees. The existing outbreaks at Blessings Christian Church and Coppley Limited each added two cases.
Halton Public Health reported 120 new cases and no deaths. 53 of the cases were in Milton, 31 in Burlington, 29 in Oakville and seven in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 3,369 cases of COVID19 and over 46,800 tests completed. There were 29 deaths. Locally, there are 1,050 new cases in Toronto, 819 in Peel, 286 in York Region, 158 in Ottawa and 157 in Durham. Hospitalizations have been decreasing from a high of 2350 two weeks ago and currently stand at 2152, but ICU cases continue to rise and now total 900 cases. There were 107,700 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total vaccinations to 5,247,000. 373,559 are fully vaccinated.