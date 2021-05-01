Hamilton Police release video in murder investigation
Police remain in the area today canvassing for witnesses and video. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and assist so that those responsible can be held accountable for this senseless shooting.
The victim of this homicide is identified as 38-year-old David Anderson of Hamilton.
Investigators believe Anderson was the victim of a robbery.
Detectives are releasing a short video of four suspects fleeing the scene of the shooting in an alleyway just west of Chestnut Ave. These suspects can only be described as four males at this time. These suspects were last observed running eastbound from Gibson Street toward Chestnut Avenue.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective David Brewster by calling 905-546-4067.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at https://www.crimestoppershamilton.com