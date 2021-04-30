Learn all about Burlington’s tree canopy

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The City of Burlington is inviting residents, business-owners and landowners to a virtual information session to learn more about urban forestry initiatives in the city, including the Street Tree Planting program and the annual Gypsy Moth Control program.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, May 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting will be available on getinvolvedburlington.ca/forestry. Registration is not required and there is no cost to attend.

During the meeting, City of Burlington forestry staff will share information about:

• 2021 Gypsy Moth control program – As part of a multi-year pest management program, the City will be using a low-flying helicopter to aerial spray a bio-pesticide over four parks and wooded trail areas (City View Park, Killbride Park, LaSalle Park, Zimmerman Park) to control gypsy moth populations and protect city forests from heavy defoliation. More information about this year’s program, including locations and timing will be discussed at the open house.

• 2021 street tree planting program – Staff will provide insight about the goals for the future of Burlington’s canopy; plant healthcare challenges with growing trees on a street side; and plans to protect the city against future invasive species.

Burlington is a City where people, nature and businesses thrive. City services may look different as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Quick Facts

• In total, Burlington plants approximately 1,000 trees annually as replacements, through capital projects, development and in response to resident requests for street trees. Trees are typically planted in boulevard settings but are also planted in parks.

• The trees within Burlington’s urban forest provide a wide range of environmental, economic and social benefits, including improved air quality, reduced storm-water runoff, energy savings, noise reduction, natural bird and wildlife habitats, higher property values and overall beautification of city streets and parks.

The city’s Urban Forestry section is responsible for the city’s ongoing operations and maintenance of municipally-owned trees, forest planning and health, and forest protection. Key programs include: preventative maintenance through grid pruning, tree planting and stumping programs, and the administration of public and private tree protection bylaws.