Hamilton logs 181 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 181 new COVID cases and there was one death. There were five new outbreaks reported. SM Cladding has five employees testing positive. CLS retirement Homes has an outbreak involving one resident and three staff. D&D Custom Steel Products had an outbreak involving two employees. Evergreen manor had one resident test positive, and the Hatts Off home on Ninth Ave had one resident and one staff test positive.
Halton Public Health reported 146 new cases and two deaths since Wednesday. 54 of the new cases were in Burlington, 42 in Milton, 32 in Oakville and 18 in Halton Hills.
Ontario counts improving
Ontario is reporting 3,887 cases of COVID19 and 21 deaths. Nearly 53,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,331 new cases in Toronto, 871 in Peel, 267 in York Region and 208 in Durham. For the ninth straight day the number of recovered cases exceeded new cases. Hospitalization decreased by 47 cases to 2201. ICU cases dropped by one to 883. It is the first day in three weeks that ICU cases have not increased. There were over 112,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, bringing the total vaccinated to nearly 5,140,000. 371,000 are fully vaccinated.