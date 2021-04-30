ANOTHER BIG DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL REVEALED FOR ALDERSHOT

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The publishing of letters of appeal against Burlington’s new Official Plan has revealed yet another major development proposal for Aldershot, one about which few people are aware.

In its letter objecting to the City’s new Official Plan, Camarro Development Group disclosed plans for what it calls an “upscale future friendly development” consisting of 30 and 32 storey residential towers at the north end of Cooke Blvd, specifically on the east side of the street at 1062 and 1074.

“This location is ideal for commuters situated only a 400 metre walk to the Aldershot Go Train station on the Lakeshore East/West with trips every 30 minutes”, according to Camarro’s web site.

Camarro reports that the project is in early development and will eventually be constructed in two phases using “the most advanced sustainable technologies”.

“I still have to determine whether it’s going to be purpose-built rental or if it’s going to be a condo project. I haven’t decided”, said Kyle Camarro, CEO and President, during an interview.

Mr. Camarro is not enthusiastic about retail on the first floor of his buildings although he understands that the City wants it. He said he would need some assurance that the retailer would be upscale, something he worries he could not control. “I don’t want a nail salon or a dry cleaner or anything ugly on the first floor”.

Camarro is just the latest developer to reveal big and tall plans for the area around the Aldershot GO Station, technically known as a Major Transit Station Area or MTSA.

ADI Development Group wants to build up to 39 storeys in 3 towers at the corner of Waterdown Road and Masonry Court. As an alternative they would consider four buildings with heights of 18 to 39 storeys.

The Camarro appeal argues a number of specific policy issues and joins ADI in opposing the City’s current height limit of just 6 storeys.

Aldershot City Councillor Kelvin Galbraith reports that he has only had preliminary conversations with Camarro and they have not filed an application with the City or begun preliminary talks with Planning staff.

There is a bit of a race going on to determine the final design and content of the Aldershot MTSA. The City is expected to begin detailed studies later this year, but at the same time, the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal is scheduling hearings that will rule on the appeals.

Mr. Camarro is looking forward to approval to move ahead. “I’m excited to connect the building to the community and have community input”.

Story and picture by Rick Craven